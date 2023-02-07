Inuvo Inc. (INUV) last year’s performance of 17.05% is a clear signal for an entertaining trading season.

On February 06, 2023, Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) opened at $0.50, lower -6.28% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.51 and dropped to $0.41 before settling in for the closing price of $0.49. Price fluctuations for INUV have ranged from $0.20 to $0.62 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Communication Services Sector giant was -3.50%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 31.50% at the time writing. With a float of $106.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $120.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 81 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.36, operating margin of -12.99, and the pretax margin is -12.70.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Advertising Agencies industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Inuvo Inc. is 3.40%, while institutional ownership is 16.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 5,916. In this transaction Director of this company bought 12,500 shares at a rate of $0.47, taking the stock ownership to the 425,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director bought 12,500 for $0.48, making the entire transaction worth $5,958. This insider now owns 412,500 shares in total.

Inuvo Inc. (INUV) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of -12.70 while generating a return on equity of -26.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.00% during the next five years compared to -11.40% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Inuvo Inc. (INUV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.09, a number that is poised to hit -0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Inuvo Inc. (INUV)

Looking closely at Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV), its last 5-days average volume was 0.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 86.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Inuvo Inc.’s (INUV) raw stochastic average was set at 80.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 73.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.89% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3054, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4097. However, in the short run, Inuvo Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.5070. Second resistance stands at $0.5575. The third major resistance level sits at $0.6049. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4091, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3617. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.3112.

Inuvo Inc. (AMEX: INUV) Key Stats

There are currently 120,135K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 54.76 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 59,830 K according to its annual income of -7,600 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 17,070 K and its income totaled -3,810 K.