Investors finally get a glimpse of Synchrony Financial (SYF) volume hitting the figure of 4.59 million.

February 06, 2023, Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) trading session started at the price of $36.70, that was -1.70% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.80 and dropped to $36.03 before settling in for the closing price of $37.05. A 52-week range for SYF has been $27.22 – $45.56.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 0.70% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 222.90%. With a float of $435.79 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $468.50 million.

In an organization with 18000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +92.36, operating margin of +33.91, and the pretax margin is +30.03.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Synchrony Financial stocks. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 28, was worth 2,495,468. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 68,369 shares at a rate of $36.50, taking the stock ownership to the 762,786 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 11, when Company’s insider sold 25,900 for $39.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,015,280. This insider now owns 42,830 shares in total.

Synchrony Financial (SYF) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.38) by $0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +22.54 while generating a return on equity of 22.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.67 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 222.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.62% during the next five years compared to 22.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Synchrony Financial (SYF) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.95. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.71 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Synchrony Financial (SYF)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 7.32 million. That was better than the volume of 6.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.56.

During the past 100 days, Synchrony Financial’s (SYF) raw stochastic average was set at 65.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.68% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 44.78% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $34.54, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.61. However, in the short run, Synchrony Financial’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $36.80. Second resistance stands at $37.19. The third major resistance level sits at $37.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $36.03, it is likely to go to the next support level at $35.65. The third support level lies at $35.26 if the price breaches the second support level.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) Key Stats

There are 450,541K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 16.28 billion. As of now, sales total 17,526 M while income totals 3,016 M. Its latest quarter income was 4,738 M while its last quarter net income were 577,000 K.