Investors finally get a glimpse of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) volume hitting the figure of 0.83 million.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) stock priced at $1.37, down -3.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.3999 and dropped to $1.30 before settling in for the closing price of $1.36. UP’s price has ranged from $0.98 to $4.10 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -53.00%. With a float of $223.52 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $244.35 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 2130 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.96, operating margin of -16.40, and the pretax margin is -16.51.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Airports & Air Services Industry. The insider ownership of Wheels Up Experience Inc. is 7.80%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 03, was worth 283,897. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 273,504 shares at a rate of $1.04, taking the stock ownership to the 1,777,778 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer bought 152,327 for $1.13, making the entire transaction worth $171,414. This insider now owns 14,851,599 shares in total.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.25 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -15.91 while generating a return on equity of -40.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -53.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.22.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.41, a number that is poised to hit -0.32 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.98 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) saw its 5-day average volume 1.14 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 1.55 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s (UP) raw stochastic average was set at 38.37%, which indicates a significant decrease from 47.46% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 95.64% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 91.61% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2112, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8278. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.3733 in the near term. At $1.4365, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.4732. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2734, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.2367. The third support level lies at $1.1735 if the price breaches the second support level.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE: UP) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 331.35 million, the company has a total of 247,503K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,194 M while annual income is -190,020 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 420,360 K while its latest quarter income was -86,840 K.