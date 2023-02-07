Investors must take note of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) performance last week, which was -6.32%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $52.22. During the day, the shares moved up to $52.68 and dropped to $51.60 before settling in for the closing price of $52.44. Within the past 52 weeks, AEM’s price has moved between $36.69 and $67.14.

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 12.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 5.40%. With a float of $455.46 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $456.27 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 6810 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +30.60, operating margin of +26.87, and the pretax margin is +23.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 78.10%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.7 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.59) by $0.11. This company achieved a net margin of +14.20 while generating a return on equity of 9.20. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.65 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -6.38% during the next five years compared to 25.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Trading Performance Indicators

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.72. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 621.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.42 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) saw its 5-day average volume 3.41 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.82 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.52.

During the past 100 days, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s (AEM) raw stochastic average was set at 73.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 31.08% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 43.14% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $48.30. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $52.88 in the near term. At $53.32, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $53.96. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $51.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.16. The third support level lies at $50.72 if the price breaches the second support level.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.06 billion based on 457,025K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,824 M and income totals 543,010 K. The company made 1,450 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 79,640 K in sales during its previous quarter.