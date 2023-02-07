Investors must take note of Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) performance last week, which was 2.62%.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) stock priced at $3.50, down -1.12% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.53 and dropped to $3.46 before settling in for the closing price of $3.56. CS’s price has ranged from $2.89 to $9.70 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -11.10%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -163.50%. With a float of $3.51 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $4.40 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 51680 workers is very important to gauge.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Banks – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of Credit Suisse Group AG is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 2.80%.

Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of -6.29 while generating a return on equity of -3.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -163.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Credit Suisse Group AG’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.30. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.09 and is forecasted to reach 0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Credit Suisse Group AG (CS)

The latest stats from [Credit Suisse Group AG, CS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 22.69 million was superior to 19.89 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Credit Suisse Group AG’s (CS) raw stochastic average was set at 22.02%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 43.53% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.93. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.57. The third major resistance level sits at $3.62. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.48, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.43. The third support level lies at $3.41 if the price breaches the second support level.

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 14.61 billion, the company has a total of 3,112,790K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 29,041 M while annual income is -1,805 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,138 M while its latest quarter income was -4,176 M.