Investors must take note of Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) performance last week, which was 1.40%.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) stock priced at $66.52, down -0.46% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $67.90 and dropped to $65.14 before settling in for the closing price of $67.45. EXAS’s price has ranged from $29.27 to $84.31 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 77.80% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 36.20%. With a float of $176.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $177.00 million.

In an organization with 6420 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +68.66, operating margin of -41.27, and the pretax margin is -47.68.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Diagnostics & Research Industry. The insider ownership of Exact Sciences Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 01, was worth 67,930. In this transaction EVP, Human Resources of this company sold 1,000 shares at a rate of $67.93, taking the stock ownership to the 84,090 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 09, when Company’s EVP, Human Resources sold 1,000 for $60.00, making the entire transaction worth $60,000. This insider now owns 85,090 shares in total.

Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) Latest Financial update

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$0.94 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -33.71 while generating a return on equity of -19.18. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 36.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Exact Sciences Corporation’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.10, a number that is poised to hit -0.86 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.86 million. That was inferior than the volume of 3.09 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 62.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.31.

During the past 100 days, Exact Sciences Corporation’s (EXAS) raw stochastic average was set at 88.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 49.12% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 75.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $54.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.74. However, in the short run, Exact Sciences Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $68.31. Second resistance stands at $69.49. The third major resistance level sits at $71.07. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $63.97. The third support level lies at $62.79 if the price breaches the second support level.

Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 12.52 billion, the company has a total of 177,684K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,767 M while annual income is -595,630 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 523,070 K while its latest quarter income was -148,760 K.