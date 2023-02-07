Investors must take note of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) performance last week, which was 24.93%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.555, plunging -19.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.96.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.20%. With a float of $10.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 22.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 277.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3242. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5195. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6848. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7795. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2595, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1648.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.29 million based on 41,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,150 K and income totals -5,480 K.