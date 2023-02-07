Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Investors must take note of Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) performance last week, which was 24.93%.

Analyst Insights

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.555, plunging -19.48% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.59 and dropped to $0.33 before settling in for the closing price of $0.44. Within the past 52 weeks, GFAI’s price has moved between $0.12 and $1.96.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -72.20%. With a float of $10.40 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $35.24 million.

The firm has a total of 1705 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Security & Protection Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Guardforce AI Co. Limited is 42.23%, while institutional ownership is 0.40%.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -72.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Trading Performance Indicators

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31

Technical Analysis of Guardforce AI Co. Limited (GFAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Guardforce AI Co. Limited, GFAI], we can find that recorded value of 22.84 million was better than the volume posted last year of 9.76 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Guardforce AI Co. Limited’s (GFAI) raw stochastic average was set at 50.11%, which indicates a significant increase from 45.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 277.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 141.71% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1886, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.3242. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.5195. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.6848. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7795. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2595, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1648.

Guardforce AI Co. Limited (NASDAQ: GFAI) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 8.29 million based on 41,379K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 35,150 K and income totals -5,480 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Now that Zenvia Inc.’s volume has hit 0.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sana Meer -
February 06, 2023, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was 16.81% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (PEG) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
On February 06, 2023, Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE: PEG) opened at $60.60, higher 0.71% from the last session. During the day, the...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Cardinal Health Inc. (CAH) volume hitting the figure of 2.18 million.

Shaun Noe -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Cardinal Health Inc. (NYSE: CAH) stock priced at $78.79, down -2.08% from the previous...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.