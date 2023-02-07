Investors must take note of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) performance last week, which was 0.89%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $4.775. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.885 and dropped to $4.7225 before settling in for the closing price of $4.87. Over the past 52 weeks, ITUB has traded in a range of $3.76-$5.94.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales slided by -4.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 41.20%. With a float of $5.30 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.80 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 100600 workers is very important to gauge.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +14.18 while generating a return on equity of 18.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 41.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.40% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.58, a number that is poised to hit 0.16 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

The latest stats from [Itau Unibanco Holding S.A., ITUB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 31.99 million was superior to 29.71 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.41%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 35.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 30.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.87% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.57% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.80, while its 200-day Moving Average is $4.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.93. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.99. The third major resistance level sits at $5.09. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.66. The third support level lies at $4.60 if the price breaches the second support level.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 45.21 billion has total of 9,800,000K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,259 M in contrast with the sum of 4,959 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 14,550 M and last quarter income was 1,544 M.