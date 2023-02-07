Investors must take note of Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) performance last week, which was -6.40%.

On February 06, 2023, Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) opened at $73.82, lower -1.11% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $74.0001 and dropped to $73.0724 before settling in for the closing price of $74.71. Price fluctuations for RIO have ranged from $50.92 to $84.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 13.50% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 115.90% at the time writing. With a float of $1.06 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.62 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.84, operating margin of +44.89, and the pretax margin is +46.92.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Other Industrial Metals & Mining industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Rio Tinto Group is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 11.10%.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +33.22 while generating a return on equity of 42.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 115.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.30% during the next five years compared to 38.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Rio Tinto Group (RIO). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.09.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 10.86

Technical Analysis of Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) saw its 5-day average volume 3.44 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.88 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.74.

During the past 100 days, Rio Tinto Group’s (RIO) raw stochastic average was set at 77.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.85% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 35.42% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $73.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $64.36. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $74.23 in the near term. At $74.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $75.16. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $73.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $72.72. The third support level lies at $72.37 if the price breaches the second support level.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE: RIO) Key Stats

There are currently 1,249,401K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 125.59 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 63,495 M according to its annual income of 21,094 M.