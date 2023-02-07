Investors must take note of Semantix Inc.’s (STIX) performance last week, which was 62.12%.

February 06, 2023, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 34.59% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.58 and dropped to $1.6199 before settling in for the closing price of $1.59. A 52-week range for STIX has been $0.55 – $11.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -250.90%. With a float of $78.19 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $80.49 million.

The firm has a total of 681 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Semantix Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Semantix Inc. is 2.86%, while institutional ownership is 0.30%.

Semantix Inc. (STIX) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of -2.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -250.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Semantix Inc. (STIX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.75.

Technical Analysis of Semantix Inc. (STIX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Semantix Inc., STIX], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 91271.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 60.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.25.

During the past 100 days, Semantix Inc.’s (STIX) raw stochastic average was set at 53.89%, which indicates a significant decrease from 67.65% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 150.14% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 128.55% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $2.6100. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.0700. The third major resistance level sits at $3.5700. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6500, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.1500. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.6900.

Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) Key Stats

There are 80,492K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 155.98 million. As of now, sales total 211,659 K while income totals -2,100 K. Its latest quarter income was 15,400 K while its last quarter net income were -38,000 K.