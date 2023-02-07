Investors must take note of The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMK) performance last week, which was -10.91%.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) stock priced at $36.74, down -3.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $36.78 and dropped to $35.425 before settling in for the closing price of $37.06. LSXMK’s price has ranged from $34.34 to $52.43 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 114.00%. With a float of $195.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $218.57 million.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Broadcasting Industry. The insider ownership of The Liberty SiriusXM Group is 10.62%, while institutional ownership is 84.25%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 11, was worth 47,950. In this transaction CAO/PFO of this company sold 1,370 shares at a rate of $35.00, taking the stock ownership to the 14,871 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 06, when Company’s CAO/PFO sold 1,371 for $34.00, making the entire transaction worth $46,614. This insider now owns 14,871 shares in total.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.07 per share, which was $0.1 lower than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.51 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 114.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 38.20% during the next five years compared to 6.99% growth over the previous five years of trading.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.28.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.68, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.40 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 1.69 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.02%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s (LSXMK) raw stochastic average was set at 3.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 5.18% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 25.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.45, while its 200-day Moving Average is $40.34. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $36.54 in the near term. At $37.34, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $37.90. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.19, it is likely to go to the next support level at $34.63. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $33.83.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ: LSXMK) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 29.51 billion, the company has a total of 326,462K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 8,696 M while annual income is 599,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 2,280 M while its latest quarter income was 305,000 K.