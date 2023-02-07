JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) is expecting 11.57% growth in the next quarter: What can investors do to maximize their returns?

On February 06, 2023, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) opened at $140.23, higher 0.59% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $142.24 and dropped to $140.0313 before settling in for the closing price of $141.09. Price fluctuations for JPM have ranged from $101.28 to $159.03 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 0.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 73.10% at the time writing. With a float of $2.91 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.96 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 288474 employees.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Banks – Diversified industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of JPMorgan Chase & Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 70.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 19, was worth 50,448. In this transaction Director of this company bought 375 shares at a rate of $134.53, taking the stock ownership to the 22,040 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s CEO Asset & Wealth Management sold 10,340 for $140.29, making the entire transaction worth $1,450,642. This insider now owns 544,136 shares in total.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 9/29/2022, the company posted $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $2.88) by $0.24. This company achieved a net margin of +24.22 while generating a return on equity of 12.78. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.38 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 73.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -0.99% during the next five years compared to 19.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 4.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.39.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 12.09, a number that is poised to hit 3.44 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 13.44 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Looking closely at JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM), its last 5-days average volume was 9.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 10.44 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.68%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.73.

During the past 100 days, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (JPM) raw stochastic average was set at 96.28%, which indicates a significant increase from 95.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.33% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $135.73, while its 200-day Moving Average is $123.12. However, in the short run, JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $142.76. Second resistance stands at $143.61. The third major resistance level sits at $144.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $140.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $139.19. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $138.35.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) Key Stats

There are currently 2,933,205K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 409.94 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 154,792 M according to its annual income of 37,676 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 47,409 M and its income totaled 11,008 M.