Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $4.46, down -4.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.57 and dropped to $4.3311 before settling in for the closing price of $4.62. Over the past 52 weeks, JMIA has traded in a range of $2.92-$12.53.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -2.40%. With a float of $99.88 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.88 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4484 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.70, operating margin of -135.07, and the pretax margin is -127.27.

Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -127.50 while generating a return on equity of -65.98. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -2.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.60 and is forecasted to reach -1.91 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Jumia Technologies AG (JMIA)

The latest stats from [Jumia Technologies AG, JMIA] show that its last 5-days average volume of 2.93 million was superior to 2.41 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 68.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.32.

During the past 100 days, Jumia Technologies AG’s (JMIA) raw stochastic average was set at 30.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 51.80% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.85% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 88.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.89, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.74. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.55. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.68. The third major resistance level sits at $4.79. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.20. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.07.

Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE: JMIA) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 441.46 million has total of 99,877K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 177,930 K in contrast with the sum of -226,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 50,490 K and last quarter income was -44,560 K.