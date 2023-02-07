Last month’s performance of 3.57% for Unum Group (UNM) is certainly impressive

February 06, 2023, Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) trading session started at the price of $41.68, that was 1.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $42.525 and dropped to $41.56 before settling in for the closing price of $41.55. A 52-week range for UNM has been $25.79 – $46.64.

A company in the Financial sector has jumped its sales by 1.60% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.40%. With a float of $198.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $200.03 million.

In an organization with 10100 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency.

Unum Group (UNM) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Unum Group stocks. The insider ownership of Unum Group is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 89.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 440,047. In this transaction EVP, Chief Info & Digital Off. of this company sold 10,725 shares at a rate of $41.03, taking the stock ownership to the 57,217 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 04, when Company’s EVP, Group Benefits sold 5,400 for $45.02, making the entire transaction worth $243,092. This insider now owns 45,381 shares in total.

Unum Group (UNM) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $1.22) by $0.69. This company achieved a net margin of +10.96 while generating a return on equity of 12.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.46 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.24% during the next five years compared to 0.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Unum Group (UNM) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.50, a number that is poised to hit 1.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Unum Group (UNM)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.68 million. That was better than the volume of 1.4 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 43.25%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.10.

During the past 100 days, Unum Group’s (UNM) raw stochastic average was set at 51.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.38% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.02% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $40.94, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.23. However, in the short run, Unum Group’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $42.73. Second resistance stands at $43.11. The third major resistance level sits at $43.69. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $41.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $41.18. The third support level lies at $40.80 if the price breaches the second support level.

Unum Group (NYSE: UNM) Key Stats

There are 198,941K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 8.30 billion. As of now, sales total 12,014 M while income totals 824,200 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,962 M while its last quarter net income were 410,700 K.