Last month’s performance of -5.48% for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is certainly impressive

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $26.16, down -5.13% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $26.3598 and dropped to $25.52 before settling in for the closing price of $26.90. Over the past 52 weeks, CEQP has traded in a range of $22.88-$32.96.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Energy sector saw sales topped by 12.60%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -33.10%. With a float of $78.39 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $107.10 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 645 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +0.95, operating margin of -4.41, and the pretax margin is -0.91.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream Industry. The insider ownership of Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 56.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 15, was worth 304,490,580. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company sold 11,400,000 shares at a rate of $26.71, taking the stock ownership to the 9,585,668 shares.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.15) by -$0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -1.92 while generating a return on equity of -5.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.62 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -33.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.00% during the next five years compared to 9.90% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.45.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP)

The latest stats from [Crestwood Equity Partners LP, CEQP] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.63 million was inferior to 0.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 31.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s (CEQP) raw stochastic average was set at 0.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 30.45% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 30.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.46, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.79. Now, the first resistance to watch is $26.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $26.64. The third major resistance level sits at $26.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.96. The third support level lies at $24.40 if the price breaches the second support level.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.68 billion has total of 104,652K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,569 M in contrast with the sum of -78,500 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,566 M and last quarter income was -53,300 K.