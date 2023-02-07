Last month’s performance of 53.42% for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) is certainly impressive

On February 06, 2023, Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) opened at $0.60, lower -8.44% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.70 and dropped to $0.55 before settling in for the closing price of $0.75. Price fluctuations for ASXC have ranged from $0.28 to $0.92 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 40.20% annually for the last half of the decade. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 67.50% at the time writing. With a float of $234.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $236.71 million.

In an organization with 153 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -171.50, operating margin of -803.98, and the pretax margin is -756.04.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Asensus Surgical Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 12.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 10,804. In this transaction Director of this company sold 27,010 shares at a rate of $0.40, taking the stock ownership to the 13,846 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 15, when Company’s Director bought 18,000 for $0.53, making the entire transaction worth $9,558. This insider now owns 72,201 shares in total.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.08) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of -758.77 while generating a return on equity of -54.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.07 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 9.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 23.15.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Asensus Surgical Inc. (ASXC)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.84 million. That was inferior than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 40.90%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.07.

During the past 100 days, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s (ASXC) raw stochastic average was set at 69.09%, which indicates a significant increase from 43.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 116.21% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 85.23% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.4946, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4724. However, in the short run, Asensus Surgical Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.7436. Second resistance stands at $0.7968. The third major resistance level sits at $0.8936. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5936, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.4968. The third support level lies at $0.4436 if the price breaches the second support level.

Asensus Surgical Inc. (AMEX: ASXC) Key Stats

There are currently 236,840K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 164.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 8,230 K according to its annual income of -62,460 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 2,560 K and its income totaled -18,920 K.