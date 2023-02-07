Last month’s performance of 65.56% for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is certainly impressive

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.33, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.65 and dropped to $4.32 before settling in for the closing price of $4.32. Within the past 52 weeks, AKTS’s price has moved between $2.28 and $7.13.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Technology sector saw sales topped by 99.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -7.50%. With a float of $54.83 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $57.15 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 205 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -78.11, operating margin of -394.50, and the pretax margin is -397.57.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Communication Equipment industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Akoustis Technologies Inc. is 3.90%, while institutional ownership is 49.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 20, was worth 6,646. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 2,340 shares at a rate of $2.84, taking the stock ownership to the 505,502 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 19, when Company’s CFO sold 1,200 for $2.92, making the entire transaction worth $3,504. This insider now owns 111,758 shares in total.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.19) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -384.54 while generating a return on equity of -53.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.19 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -7.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Trading Performance Indicators

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.18, a number that is poised to hit -0.25 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS)

The latest stats from [Akoustis Technologies Inc., AKTS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.43 million was superior to 1.01 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.91%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.28.

During the past 100 days, Akoustis Technologies Inc.’s (AKTS) raw stochastic average was set at 92.41%, which indicates a significant increase from 90.40% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 96.39% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 79.69% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.34, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.64. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.81. The third major resistance level sits at $4.97. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.15. The third support level lies at $3.98 if the price breaches the second support level.

Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 301.32 million based on 59,009K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,350 K and income totals -59,030 K. The company made 5,570 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -19,090 K in sales during its previous quarter.