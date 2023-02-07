Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is 4.56% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $39.80, plunging -3.32% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.00 and dropped to $38.76 before settling in for the closing price of $40.42. Within the past 52 weeks, LAZ’s price has moved between $30.20 and $43.44.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 6.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 31.00%. With a float of $108.81 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $112.77 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3390 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +100.00, operating margin of +20.96, and the pretax margin is +18.10.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lazard Ltd is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 66.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 29, was worth 1,783,110. In this transaction President of this company sold 49,000 shares at a rate of $36.39, taking the stock ownership to the 50,258 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 70,000 for $35.29, making the entire transaction worth $2,470,300. This insider now owns 209,258 shares in total.

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.8) by $0.25. This company achieved a net margin of +12.52 while generating a return on equity of 46.68. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.66 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 31.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.30% during the next five years compared to 9.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Trading Performance Indicators

Lazard Ltd (LAZ) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.42. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.32.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.01 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lazard Ltd (LAZ)

The latest stats from [Lazard Ltd, LAZ] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.13 million was superior to 0.67 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 27.39%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.32.

During the past 100 days, Lazard Ltd’s (LAZ) raw stochastic average was set at 67.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 15.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 25.84% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $37.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $35.59.

Lazard Ltd (NYSE: LAZ) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 4.45 billion based on 112,766K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 3,193 M and income totals 528,060 K. The company made 726,740 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 105,800 K in sales during its previous quarter.