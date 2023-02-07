Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) to new highs

Analyst Insights

February 06, 2023, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 26.26% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.39 and dropped to $1.08 before settling in for the closing price of $0.99. A 52-week range for ELYS has been $0.11 – $3.47.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Consumer Cyclical sector was 38.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 5.30%. With a float of $19.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $26.94 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 97 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +97.03, operating margin of -20.96, and the pretax margin is -33.71.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks. The insider ownership of Elys Game Technology Corp. is 4.50%, while institutional ownership is 8.40%.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.07. This company achieved a net margin of -33.07 while generating a return on equity of -79.50. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 5.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.76, a number that is poised to hit -0.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.31 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 4.65 million, its volume of 13.73 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Elys Game Technology Corp.’s (ELYS) raw stochastic average was set at 83.81%, which indicates a significant increase from 79.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 197.81% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 216.19% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3728, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6347. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4000 in the near term. At $1.5500, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7100. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0900, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9300. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.7800.

Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) Key Stats

There are 30,361K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 40.66 million. As of now, sales total 45,550 K while income totals -15,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 9,590 K while its last quarter net income were -3,820 K.

