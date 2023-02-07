Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Grindr Inc. (GRND) to new highs

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $5.85, plunging -4.02% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.4099 and dropped to $5.85 before settling in for the closing price of $6.22. Within the past 52 weeks, GRND’s price has moved between $4.50 and $71.51.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 185.50%. With a float of $17.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $34.50 million.

The firm has a total of 183 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Software – Application industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Grindr Inc. is 6.50%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 16, was worth 660,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 110,000 shares at a rate of $6.00, taking the stock ownership to the 5,360,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 15, when Company’s Director bought 50,000 for $5.93, making the entire transaction worth $296,500. This insider now owns 5,250,000 shares in total.

Grindr Inc. (GRND) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a return on equity of 9.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 185.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Trading Performance Indicators

Grindr Inc. (GRND) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.00 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.24

Technical Analysis of Grindr Inc. (GRND)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grindr Inc., GRND], we can find that recorded value of 0.33 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.2 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.55.

During the past 100 days, Grindr Inc.’s (GRND) raw stochastic average was set at 2.19%, which indicates a significant decrease from 63.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 55.96% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 246.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.42. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.64. The third major resistance level sits at $6.86. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.52. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.18.

Grindr Inc. (NYSE: GRND) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.08 billion based on 34,500K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 145,833 K and income totals 23,190 K. The company made 46,555 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -4,309 K in sales during its previous quarter.