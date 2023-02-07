Search
Steve Mayer
LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) posted a 39.09% change over the last five days signaling a new trend

February 06, 2023, LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) trading session started at the price of $17.12, that was -3.16% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.97 and dropped to $16.795 before settling in for the closing price of $17.38. A 52-week range for LPSN has been $7.96 – $29.91.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 16.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -9.90%. With a float of $70.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $77.78 million.

The firm has a total of 1540 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.49, operating margin of -19.14, and the pretax margin is -27.12.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward LivePerson Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of LivePerson Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 87.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 01, was worth 4,445. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 412 shares at a rate of $10.79, taking the stock ownership to the 216,543 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 22, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 475 for $23.86, making the entire transaction worth $11,334. This insider now owns 8,235 shares in total.

LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.13) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -26.61 while generating a return on equity of -42.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -9.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 25.00% during the next five years compared to -31.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what LivePerson Inc. (LPSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.48.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -3.08, a number that is poised to hit -0.22 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.93 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [LivePerson Inc., LPSN], we can find that recorded value of 2.01 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.91 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 90.00%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, LivePerson Inc.’s (LPSN) raw stochastic average was set at 86.88%, which indicates a significant increase from 82.06% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.46% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 94.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.67, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.60. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.37. The third major resistance level sits at $18.78. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.43, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.02. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $15.25.

LivePerson Inc. (NASDAQ: LPSN) Key Stats

There are 75,328K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.28 billion. As of now, sales total 469,620 K while income totals -124,970 K. Its latest quarter income was 129,560 K while its last quarter net income were -43,250 K.

