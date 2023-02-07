Search
Sana Meer
MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) is 15.64% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) stock priced at $9.64, down -1.02% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.15 and dropped to $9.455 before settling in for the closing price of $9.76. MBC’s price has ranged from $7.17 to $15.00 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 25.30%. With a float of $127.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $128.24 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 15000 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +26.73, operating margin of +8.25, and the pretax margin is +8.35.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Furnishings Fixtures & Appliances Industry. The insider ownership of MasterBrand Inc. is 0.66%, while institutional ownership is 24.65%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 23, was worth 12,608. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 1,481 shares at a rate of $8.51, taking the stock ownership to the 15,779,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 23, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 1,362 for $8.59, making the entire transaction worth $11,703. This insider now owns 15,778,583 shares in total.

MasterBrand Inc. (MBC) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a net margin of +6.40 while generating a return on equity of 7.82.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 25.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MasterBrand Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.93.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.37, a number that is poised to hit 0.51 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.60 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MasterBrand Inc. (MBC)

The latest stats from [MasterBrand Inc., MBC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.97 million was superior to 1.94 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 82.21%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.75. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.06. The third support level lies at $8.66 if the price breaches the second support level.

MasterBrand Inc. (NYSE: MBC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.23 billion, the company has a total of 128,000K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,855 M while annual income is 182,600 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 744,800 K while its latest quarter income was 35,200 K.

