MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) average volume reaches $490.69K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) stock priced at $39.61, down -4.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.46 and dropped to $38.60 before settling in for the closing price of $40.67. MXL’s price has ranged from $29.27 to $65.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 193.60%. With a float of $72.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.93, operating margin of +16.54, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 224,104. In this transaction Vice President of Sales of this company sold 5,757 shares at a rate of $38.93, taking the stock ownership to the 81,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group sold 15,704 for $52.68, making the entire transaction worth $827,353. This insider now owns 69,982 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.16 while generating a return on equity of 21.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 193.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 69.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MaxLinear Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.02 in the near term. At $41.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.30.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.09 billion, the company has a total of 78,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 892,400 K while annual income is 41,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 285,730 K while its latest quarter income was 28,410 K.