Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) average volume reaches $490.69K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Company News

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) stock priced at $39.61, down -4.43% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $40.46 and dropped to $38.60 before settling in for the closing price of $40.67. MXL’s price has ranged from $29.27 to $65.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 21.70%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 193.60%. With a float of $72.44 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $78.66 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1844 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +56.93, operating margin of +16.54, and the pretax margin is +15.55.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Semiconductors Industry. The insider ownership of MaxLinear Inc. is 1.80%, while institutional ownership is 93.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 14, was worth 224,104. In this transaction Vice President of Sales of this company sold 5,757 shares at a rate of $38.93, taking the stock ownership to the 81,474 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s VP/GM, Broadband Group sold 15,704 for $52.68, making the entire transaction worth $827,353. This insider now owns 69,982 shares in total.

MaxLinear Inc. (MXL) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.05 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +11.16 while generating a return on equity of 21.46. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 193.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 15.00% during the next five years compared to 69.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are MaxLinear Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.76. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 8.90.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.73 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MaxLinear Inc. (MXL)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.52 million, its volume of 0.86 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 41.57%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.75.

During the past 100 days, MaxLinear Inc.’s (MXL) raw stochastic average was set at 66.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 40.05% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.95% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.62% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.88. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $40.02 in the near term. At $41.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $41.88. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $38.16, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.30.

MaxLinear Inc. (NASDAQ: MXL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 3.09 billion, the company has a total of 78,566K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 892,400 K while annual income is 41,970 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 285,730 K while its latest quarter income was 28,410 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Heliogen Inc.’s (HLGN) performance last week, which was 4.09%.

Sana Meer -
Heliogen Inc. (NYSE: HLGN) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $0.6765, down -7.40% from the previous trading day. During the...
Read more

BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (BBIO) with a beta value of 0.67 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Shaun Noe -
BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.94, soaring 5.34% from the previous trading...
Read more

Now that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s volume has hit 1.57 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Steve Mayer -
February 06, 2023, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) trading session started at the price of $164.07, that was -1.45% drop from...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.