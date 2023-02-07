Search
Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) with a beta value of 1.80 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

February 06, 2023, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) trading session started at the price of $7.02, that was -4.56% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.22 and dropped to $6.675 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. A 52-week range for MRSN has been $2.68 – $8.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -68.30%. With a float of $98.80 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $99.77 million.

The firm has a total of 169 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Mersana Therapeutics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 1.14%, while institutional ownership is 96.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 17, was worth 12,680. In this transaction SVP, Chief Medical Officer of this company sold 2,209 shares at a rate of $5.74, taking the stock ownership to the 30,821 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 17, when Company’s President & CEO sold 17,346 for $5.74, making the entire transaction worth $99,566. This insider now owns 48,733 shares in total.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) Recent Fiscal highlights

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.52) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of -395488.37 while generating a return on equity of -97.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.52 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -68.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 55.13.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.50 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.08 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Mersana Therapeutics Inc., MRSN], we can find that recorded value of 1.09 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 1.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.40.

During the past 100 days, Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s (MRSN) raw stochastic average was set at 50.64%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 73.17% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $7.05. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $7.41. The third major resistance level sits at $7.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $6.51, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.32. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.97.

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN) Key Stats

There are 99,774K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 656.06 million. As of now, sales total 40 K while income totals -170,060 K. Its latest quarter income was 5,570 K while its last quarter net income were -59,810 K.

