Morgan Stanley (MS) with a beta value of 1.35 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $98.45, plunging -0.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.20 and dropped to $98.07 before settling in for the closing price of $99.43. Within the past 52 weeks, MS’s price has moved between $72.05 and $109.73.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 10.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 24.20%. With a float of $1.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.67 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 82000 employees.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Capital Markets industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Morgan Stanley is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 63.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 31, was worth 779,726. In this transaction Head of Investment Management of this company sold 8,077 shares at a rate of $96.54, taking the stock ownership to the 315,321 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s Head of Investment Management sold 15,133 for $96.20, making the entire transaction worth $1,455,861. This insider now owns 323,398 shares in total.

Morgan Stanley (MS) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $29.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $29.4) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +16.73 while generating a return on equity of 10.73. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 36.7 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 24.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 5.71% during the next five years compared to 22.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Trading Performance Indicators

Morgan Stanley (MS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.51. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.40.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 6.13, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Morgan Stanley (MS)

Looking closely at Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS), its last 5-days average volume was 7.96 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 8.39 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.55%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.31.

During the past 100 days, Morgan Stanley’s (MS) raw stochastic average was set at 94.65%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.44% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.01, while its 200-day Moving Average is $84.89. However, in the short run, Morgan Stanley’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.38. Second resistance stands at $99.85. The third major resistance level sits at $100.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $98.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $97.59. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $97.12.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 165.29 billion based on 1,690,109K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 53,668 M and income totals 11,029 M. The company made 12,749 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 2,236 M in sales during its previous quarter.