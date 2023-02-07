Search
Steve Mayer
Steve Mayer

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) 20 Days SMA touches 23.98%: The odds favor the bear

Markets

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $0.4342, up 3.63% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.445 and dropped to $0.4105 before settling in for the closing price of $0.41. Over the past 52 weeks, MULN has traded in a range of $0.18-$4.18.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 67.20%. With a float of $1.52 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.70 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 118 employees.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Mullen Automotive Inc. is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 5.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 15, was worth 33,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 100,000 shares at a rate of $0.33, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Sep 22, when Company’s CEO, President sold 750,000 for $0.40, making the entire transaction worth $297,375. This insider now owns 15,843,789 shares in total.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2021, the organization reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.03) by $0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 67.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Trading Performance Indicators

Technical Analysis of Mullen Automotive Inc. (MULN)

Looking closely at Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN), its last 5-days average volume was 219.19 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 248.85 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 79.99%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s (MULN) raw stochastic average was set at 56.44%, which indicates a significant decrease from 86.97% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 105.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 162.79% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2828, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.6726. However, in the short run, Mullen Automotive Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.4416. Second resistance stands at $0.4606. The third major resistance level sits at $0.4761. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.4071, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3916. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.3726.

Mullen Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 669.69 million has total of 1,696,544K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -739,530 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 0 K and last quarter income was -611,024 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

A look at COMSovereign Holding Corp.’s (COMS) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: COMS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $0.072, plunging -0.14% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors finally get a glimpse of Planet Labs PBC (PL) volume hitting the figure of 1.44 million.

Shaun Noe -
February 06, 2023, Planet Labs PBC (NYSE: PL) trading session started at the price of $4.91, that was -3.43% drop from the session before....
Read more

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) volume exceeds 24.29 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

Sana Meer -
On February 06, 2023, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) opened at $5.30, lower -4.14% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.