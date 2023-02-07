No matter how cynical the overall market is, American Express Company (AXP) performance over the last week is recorded 2.21%

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $176.74, down -1.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $177.75 and dropped to $175.69 before settling in for the closing price of $178.86. Over the past 52 weeks, AXP has traded in a range of $130.65-$199.55.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Financial Sector giant was 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 166.10%. With a float of $741.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $748.00 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 64000 employees.

American Express Company (AXP) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of American Express Company is 0.14%, while institutional ownership is 86.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2,522,263. In this transaction Vice Chairman of this company sold 16,354 shares at a rate of $154.23, taking the stock ownership to the 99,024 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $149.27, making the entire transaction worth $149,270. This insider now owns 1,000 shares in total.

American Express Company (AXP) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $2.41) by $0.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.57 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 166.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.50% during the next five years compared to 12.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at American Express Company’s (AXP) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.33. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 9.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 9.84, a number that is poised to hit 2.67 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.61 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Express Company (AXP)

Looking closely at American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), its last 5-days average volume was 4.9 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 4.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.32%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 4.93.

During the past 100 days, American Express Company’s (AXP) raw stochastic average was set at 92.12%, which indicates a significant increase from 89.17% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.35% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.31% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $154.95, while its 200-day Moving Average is $153.43. However, in the short run, American Express Company’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $177.59. Second resistance stands at $178.70. The third major resistance level sits at $179.65. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $175.53, it is likely to go to the next support level at $174.58. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $173.47.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 126.92 billion has total of 747,233K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 55,625 M in contrast with the sum of 7,514 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 15,383 M and last quarter income was 1,572 M.