No matter how cynical the overall market is, Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) performance over the last week is recorded 14.56%

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $0.14, up 3.71% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.14 and dropped to $0.14 before settling in for the closing price of $0.14. Over the past 52 weeks, AULT has traded in a range of $0.09-$1.11.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 47.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 87.40%. With a float of $308.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $356.76 million.

The firm has a total of 323 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.47, operating margin of -34.27, and the pretax margin is -45.50.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Aerospace & Defense Industry. The insider ownership of Ault Alliance Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 7.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,777. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 400 shares at a rate of $4.44, taking the stock ownership to the 1,806,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 100 for $4.81, making the entire transaction worth $481. This insider now owns 1,805,600 shares in total.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -46.15 while generating a return on equity of -17.58.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 87.40% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.78, a number that is poised to hit 0.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.00 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ault Alliance Inc. (AULT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ault Alliance Inc., AULT], we can find that recorded value of 5.51 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 7.1 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ault Alliance Inc.’s (AULT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.33%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 88.65% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 97.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.1274, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.2373. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.1463. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.1501. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1558. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.1368, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.1311. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $0.1273.

Ault Alliance Inc. (AMEX: AULT) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.70 million has total of 394,698K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 52,400 K in contrast with the sum of -24,180 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 49,780 K and last quarter income was -7,270 K.