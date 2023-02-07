No matter how cynical the overall market is BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) performance over the last week is recorded 1.75%

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) stock priced at $47.35, down -1.34% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $47.35 and dropped to $46.44 before settling in for the closing price of $47.61. BWA’s price has ranged from $31.14 to $49.01 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Consumer Cyclical sector company grew by 10.30% over the past five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -4.00%. With a float of $232.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $234.30 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 49300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.26, operating margin of +9.34, and the pretax margin is +5.32.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Parts Industry. The insider ownership of BorgWarner Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 97.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 09, was worth 255,101. In this transaction EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec of this company sold 6,305 shares at a rate of $40.46, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s EVP, CAO, Gen Counsel & Sec sold 17,543 for $40.27, making the entire transaction worth $706,474. This insider now owns 40,380 shares in total.

BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 9/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $1.24 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +3.62 while generating a return on equity of 8.03. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -4.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 14.23% during the next five years compared to -4.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BorgWarner Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 20.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.44, a number that is poised to hit 1.08 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.92 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BorgWarner Inc. (BWA)

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) saw its 5-day average volume 2.03 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.71 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.03.

During the past 100 days, BorgWarner Inc.’s (BWA) raw stochastic average was set at 88.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 66.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.76% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.78, while its 200-day Moving Average is $38.41. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $47.40 in the near term. At $47.83, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $48.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $46.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $46.01. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $45.58.

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE: BWA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 11.14 billion, the company has a total of 234,154K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 14,838 M while annual income is 537,000 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,060 M while its latest quarter income was 273,000 K.