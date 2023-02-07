Search
Sana Meer
No matter how cynical the overall market is, Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) performance over the last week is recorded -1.27%

Analyst Insights

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) kicked off on February 03, 2023, at the price of $11.64, down -1.60% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $12.02 and dropped to $11.64 before settling in for the closing price of $11.88. Over the past 52 weeks, DVAX has traded in a range of $7.26-$17.48.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 108.90%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 172.60%. With a float of $127.26 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $127.58 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 311 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Dynavax Technologies Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 92.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 17,400,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,500,000 shares at a rate of $11.60, taking the stock ownership to the 3,915,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 08, when Company’s President & COO sold 52,204 for $12.47, making the entire transaction worth $650,984. This insider now owns 2,066 shares in total.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX) Recent Fiscal highlights

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.22) by $0.65. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.32 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 172.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 3.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.07. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 10.85.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.00, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Dynavax Technologies Corporation (DVAX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 1.37 million, its volume of 1.42 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Dynavax Technologies Corporation’s (DVAX) raw stochastic average was set at 50.95%, which indicates a significant decrease from 66.33% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 28.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 46.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.40, while its 200-day Moving Average is $11.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $11.93 in the near term. At $12.16, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $12.31. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $11.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $11.40. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $11.17.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.52 billion has total of 127,585K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 439,440 K in contrast with the sum of 76,710 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 167,740 K and last quarter income was 63,810 K.

