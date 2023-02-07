Search
Steve Mayer
No matter how cynical the overall market is Exelon Corporation (EXC) performance over the last week is recorded -1.89%

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.88, soaring 0.15% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.035 and dropped to $40.29 before settling in for the closing price of $40.90. Within the past 52 weeks, EXC’s price has moved between $35.19 and $50.71.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 3.00%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -13.40%. With a float of $991.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $993.74 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 31518 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +21.24, operating margin of +16.75, and the pretax margin is +5.62.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Utilities – Diversified industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Exelon Corporation is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 83.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 211,378. In this transaction CEO of Pepco Holdings LLC of this company sold 4,451 shares at a rate of $47.49, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 01, when Company’s SVP & Corporate Controller sold 21,400 for $47.61, making the entire transaction worth $1,018,854. This insider now owns 2,337 shares in total.

Exelon Corporation (EXC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.46) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +4.34 while generating a return on equity of 5.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.47 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -13.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 16.00% during the next five years compared to 7.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Trading Performance Indicators

Exelon Corporation (EXC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.70 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.04, a number that is poised to hit 0.43 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.36 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exelon Corporation (EXC)

The latest stats from [Exelon Corporation, EXC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.96 million was superior to 5.73 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.31%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, Exelon Corporation’s (EXC) raw stochastic average was set at 60.63%, which indicates a significant increase from 27.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.55% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $42.22, while its 200-day Moving Average is $43.09. Now, the first resistance to watch is $41.23. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $41.51. The third major resistance level sits at $41.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $40.49, it is likely to go to the next support level at $40.02. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $39.74.

Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ: EXC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 41.69 billion based on 993,742K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 36,347 M and income totals 1,706 M. The company made 4,845 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 676,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

