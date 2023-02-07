No matter how cynical the overall market is, Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) performance over the last week is recorded 8.95%

On February 06, 2023, Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) opened at $1.48, higher 7.47% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.60 and dropped to $1.46 before settling in for the closing price of $1.47. Price fluctuations for GRNQ have ranged from $1.00 to $5.20 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Industrials Sector giant was -0.90%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -216.10% at the time writing. With a float of $3.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $7.87 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 55 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +83.98, operating margin of +76.12, and the pretax margin is -486.76.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Conglomerates industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Greenpro Capital Corp. is 44.61%, while institutional ownership is 1.80%.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Recent Fiscal highlights

This company achieved a net margin of -486.46 while generating a return on equity of -106.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -216.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.47

Technical Analysis of Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ)

Looking closely at Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ), its last 5-days average volume was 0.16 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 71267.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 45.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s (GRNQ) raw stochastic average was set at 73.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 62.45% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 78.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2839, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.9481. However, in the short run, Greenpro Capital Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.6332. Second resistance stands at $1.6866. The third major resistance level sits at $1.7732. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4932, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4066. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $1.3532.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) Key Stats

There are currently 7,876K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 12.15 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 2,950 K according to its annual income of -14,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,310 K and its income totaled -530 K.