No matter how cynical the overall market is, Wallbox N.V. (WBX) performance over the last week is recorded 5.72%

February 06, 2023, Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) trading session started at the price of $5.89, that was -3.05% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.94 and dropped to $5.6001 before settling in for the closing price of $5.91. A 52-week range for WBX has been $3.14 – $15.59.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -400.60%. With a float of $45.13 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.98 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 775 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Wallbox N.V. stocks. The insider ownership of Wallbox N.V. is 60.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.00%.

Wallbox N.V. (WBX) Recent Fiscal highlights

Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.17 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -400.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Wallbox N.V. (WBX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 8.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.09 and is forecasted to reach -0.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Wallbox N.V. (WBX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.61 million, its volume of 0.66 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 80.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.38.

During the past 100 days, Wallbox N.V.’s (WBX) raw stochastic average was set at 40.09%, which indicates a significant decrease from 75.74% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.45% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 87.86% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.77. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $5.91 in the near term. At $6.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.57, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.42. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $5.23.

Wallbox N.V. (NYSE: WBX) Key Stats

There are 161,410K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 973.64 million. As of now, sales total 84,680 K while income totals -264,750 K.