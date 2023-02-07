Search
Now that Altice USA Inc.’s volume has hit 2.43 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $5.02, down -5.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $5.08 and dropped to $4.80 before settling in for the closing price of $5.10. Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has traded in a range of $3.68-$15.36.

A company in the Communication Services sector has jumped its sales by 10.90% annually for the last half of the decade. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 186.70%. With a float of $206.76 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $455.95 million.

In an organization with 9000 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +48.77, operating margin of +25.19, and the pretax margin is +12.94.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Insider Updates

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Telecom Services Industry. The insider ownership of Altice USA Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 59.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 13, was worth 315,284. In this transaction Director of this company sold 31,560 shares at a rate of $9.99, taking the stock ownership to the 1,323,925 shares.

Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.32) by -$0.09. This company achieved a net margin of +9.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.35 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 186.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.76 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altice USA Inc. (ATUS)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 4.25 million. That was better than the volume of 3.3 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 53.20%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Altice USA Inc.’s (ATUS) raw stochastic average was set at 19.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 32.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.68% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 88.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $4.50, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.66. However, in the short run, Altice USA Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $5.01. Second resistance stands at $5.19. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.73, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.63. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.45.

Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.21 billion has total of 454,668K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 10,091 M in contrast with the sum of 990,310 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,394 M and last quarter income was 84,950 K.

