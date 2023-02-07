Now that Rivian Automotive Inc.’s volume has hit 15.71 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock priced at $19.80, up 1.61% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $20.36 and dropped to $19.61 before settling in for the closing price of $19.90. RIVN’s price has ranged from $15.28 to $71.50 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 54.50%. With a float of $801.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $918.00 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 10422 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1203.64, operating margin of -7672.73, and the pretax margin is -8523.64.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto Manufacturers Industry. The insider ownership of Rivian Automotive Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 69.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 16, was worth 111,650. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,257 shares at a rate of $34.28, taking the stock ownership to the 77,894 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Chief Accounting Officer sold 1,689 for $34.38, making the entire transaction worth $58,068. This insider now owns 89,331 shares in total.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of -$1.62 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8523.64 while generating a return on equity of -40.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.79 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 54.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Rivian Automotive Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 6.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.63.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -17.59, a number that is poised to hit -1.93 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rivian Automotive Inc. (RIVN)

The latest stats from [Rivian Automotive Inc., RIVN] show that its last 5-days average volume of 30.02 million was inferior to 30.72 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.63%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.60.

During the past 100 days, Rivian Automotive Inc.’s (RIVN) raw stochastic average was set at 19.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 85.92% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 82.22% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $21.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $29.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $20.52. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $20.81. The third major resistance level sits at $21.27. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $19.77, it is likely to go to the next support level at $19.31. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $19.02.

Rivian Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: RIVN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 19.54 billion, the company has a total of 920,956K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 55,000 K while annual income is -4,688 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 536,000 K while its latest quarter income was -1,724 M.