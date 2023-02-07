Now that Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s volume has hit 3.11 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $10.22, plunging -2.29% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.35 and dropped to $10.10 before settling in for the closing price of $10.47. Within the past 52 weeks, SBSW’s price has moved between $8.00 and $20.64.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

Annual sales at Basic Materials sector company grew by 40.70% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 7.00%. With a float of $172.37 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $705.48 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 84981 employees.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) Performance Highlights and Predictions

As on 6/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.32) by $0.72. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.23 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 7.00% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -14.68% during the next five years compared to 39.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Trading Performance Indicators

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.83. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 12.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.67 and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) saw its 5-day average volume 2.85 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.77 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 18.61%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.39.

During the past 100 days, Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s (SBSW) raw stochastic average was set at 50.25%, which indicates a significant increase from 6.81% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.00, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $10.35 in the near term. At $10.48, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $10.60. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.98. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.85.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 7.45 billion based on 707,560K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 11,658 M and income totals 2,238 M.