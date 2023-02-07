Search
admin
admin

Now that VBI Vaccines Inc.’s volume has hit 1.72 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

Top Picks

On February 06, 2023, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) opened at $0.6099, higher 1.54% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.6805 and dropped to $0.6099 before settling in for the closing price of $0.62. Price fluctuations for VBIV have ranged from $0.36 to $1.86 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 2.90% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -29.20% at the time writing. With a float of $204.57 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $258.26 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 149 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -1897.62, operating margin of -10781.62, and the pretax margin is -11054.36.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of VBI Vaccines Inc. is 0.52%, while institutional ownership is 44.40%.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.07) by -$0.11. This company achieved a net margin of -11054.36 while generating a return on equity of -44.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -29.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 187.07.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.43, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.26 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV)

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) saw its 5-day average volume 1.01 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.0 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 58.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.06.

During the past 100 days, VBI Vaccines Inc.’s (VBIV) raw stochastic average was set at 53.99%, which indicates a significant decrease from 55.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 70.54% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 76.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.5119, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7835. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.6667 in the near term. At $0.7089, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.7373. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.5961, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.5677. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.5255.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Key Stats

There are currently 258,257K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 168.36 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 630 K according to its annual income of -69,750 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 320 K and its income totaled -25,210 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Investors must take note of Biora Therapeutics Inc.’s (BIOR) performance last week, which was -7.73%.

Shaun Noe -
Biora Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOR) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $3.94, soaring 3.57% from the previous trading...
Read more

Investors must take note of Semantix Inc.’s (STIX) performance last week, which was 62.12%.

Sana Meer -
February 06, 2023, Semantix Inc. (NASDAQ: STIX) trading session started at the price of $1.62, that was 34.59% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

A look at Public Storage’s (PSA) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) stock priced at $300.43, down -0.23% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.