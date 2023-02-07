Search
Now that Zenvia Inc.’s volume has hit 0.89 million, investors get a glimpse of its size.

February 06, 2023, Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) trading session started at the price of $1.22, that was 16.81% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.50 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.19. A 52-week range for ZENV has been $0.99 – $7.78.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -98.10%. With a float of $10.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 1085 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +29.54, operating margin of -17.49, and the pretax margin is -10.69.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zenvia Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zenvia Inc. is 41.09%, while institutional ownership is 30.60%.

Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.02) by -$0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -7.29 while generating a return on equity of -6.95. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.13 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -98.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zenvia Inc. (ZENV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 3.17.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.21, a number that is poised to hit -0.75 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zenvia Inc. (ZENV)

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) saw its 5-day average volume 0.46 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.17 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.15.

During the past 100 days, Zenvia Inc.’s (ZENV) raw stochastic average was set at 42.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 78.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 93.96% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 84.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.2861, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.3341. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.5267 in the near term. At $1.6633, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.8267. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.2267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0633. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.9267.

Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV) Key Stats

There are 41,112K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 58.05 million. As of now, sales total 113,460 K while income totals -8,270 K. Its latest quarter income was 34,410 K while its last quarter net income were -5,300 K.

