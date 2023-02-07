Search
Shaun Noe
Old National Bancorp (ONB) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of 4.98%

Company News

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) on February 03, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.80, soaring 0.56% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.065 and dropped to $17.745 before settling in for the closing price of $17.82. Within the past 52 weeks, ONB’s price has moved between $14.22 and $20.19.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 7.40%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 22.80%. With a float of $289.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $290.96 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 4008 workers is very important to gauge.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Banks – Regional industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Old National Bancorp is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 78.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 14, was worth 251,100. In this transaction Director of this company bought 15,000 shares at a rate of $16.74, taking the stock ownership to the 18,400 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 02, when Company’s President and COO bought 7,000 for $15.31, making the entire transaction worth $107,166. This insider now owns 387,564 shares in total.

Old National Bancorp (ONB) Latest Financial update

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.5) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +23.10 while generating a return on equity of 10.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.55 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 22.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 9.80% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Trading Performance Indicators

Old National Bancorp (ONB) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.59. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.91.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit 0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.12 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

The latest stats from [Old National Bancorp, ONB] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.83 million was superior to 1.74 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 70.11%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.42.

During the past 100 days, Old National Bancorp’s (ONB) raw stochastic average was set at 42.31%, which indicates a significant decrease from 64.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 34.28% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 28.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.98, while its 200-day Moving Average is $17.02. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.08. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.23. The third major resistance level sits at $18.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.59. The third support level lies at $17.44 if the price breaches the second support level.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.22 billion based on 292,890K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,854 M and income totals 428,290 K. The company made 622,860 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 200,740 K in sales during its previous quarter.

Newsletter

 

