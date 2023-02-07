OmniAb Inc (OABI) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -5.41%

On February 06, 2023, OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) opened at $4.20, lower -3.60% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.22 and dropped to $3.95 before settling in for the closing price of $4.17. Price fluctuations for OABI have ranged from $1.91 to $10.50 over the past 52 weeks.

With a float of $77.04 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $98.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 93 workers is very important to gauge.

OmniAb Inc (OABI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of OmniAb Inc is 5.00%, while institutional ownership is 22.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 12, was worth 564,765. In this transaction President & CEO of this company bought 150,000 shares at a rate of $3.77, taking the stock ownership to the 1,838,084 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Director bought 22,250 for $3.75, making the entire transaction worth $83,526. This insider now owns 77,476 shares in total.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for OmniAb Inc (OABI). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.57.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 0.00 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of OmniAb Inc (OABI)

The latest stats from [OmniAb Inc, OABI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 0.56 million was superior to 0.56 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.30.

During the past 100 days, OmniAb Inc’s (OABI) raw stochastic average was set at 24.56%, which indicates a significant decrease from 34.83% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 45.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 188.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.69, while its 200-day Moving Average is $7.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.18. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.33. The third major resistance level sits at $4.45. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.91, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.79. The third support level lies at $3.64 if the price breaches the second support level.

OmniAb Inc (NASDAQ: OABI) Key Stats

There are currently 114,821K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 412.21 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 34,748 K according to its annual income of -520 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 7,199 K and its income totaled -10,276 K.