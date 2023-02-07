Search
admin
admin

On Holding AG (ONON)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

Top Picks

On February 06, 2023, On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) opened at $22.50, lower -1.75% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.68 and dropped to $21.95 before settling in for the closing price of $22.89. Price fluctuations for ONON have ranged from $15.44 to $31.29 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023

Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.

Click here to download your Free Research Report…

Sponsored

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -555.80% at the time writing. With a float of $176.23 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $317.19 million.

In an organization with 1158 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +55.43, operating margin of -19.47, and the pretax margin is -22.02.

On Holding AG (ONON) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Footwear & Accessories industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of On Holding AG is 37.39%, while institutional ownership is 39.60%.

On Holding AG (ONON) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -23.49 while generating a return on equity of -30.82. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -555.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for On Holding AG (ONON). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.44.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.46 and is forecasted to reach 0.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of On Holding AG (ONON)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 2.41 million. That was inferior than the volume of 2.48 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 65.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.97.

During the past 100 days, On Holding AG’s (ONON) raw stochastic average was set at 81.36%, which indicates a significant increase from 58.75% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.16% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 57.00% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $19.29, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.53. However, in the short run, On Holding AG’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $22.80. Second resistance stands at $23.10. The third major resistance level sits at $23.53. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.07, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.64. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.34.

On Holding AG (NYSE: ONON) Key Stats

There are currently 622,301K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 7.38 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 792,780 K according to its annual income of -186,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 339,530 K and its income totaled 21,360 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...
Markets Briefing

Do You Know Why Evolv Technologies (EVLV) Stock Surged Nearly 10% Today?

0
Today's charts show Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: EVLV)...

Last month’s performance of 65.56% for Akoustis Technologies Inc. (AKTS) is certainly impressive

Shaun Noe -
Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $4.33, soaring 3.47% from the previous trading...
Read more

Let’s look at the key reasons that are pushing Elys Game Technology Corp. (ELYS) to new highs

Sana Meer -
February 06, 2023, Elys Game Technology Corp. (NASDAQ: ELYS) trading session started at the price of $1.23, that was 26.26% jump from the session...
Read more

16.72% percent quarterly performance for Mattel Inc. (MAT) is not indicative of the underlying story

Steve Mayer -
A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with Mattel Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) stock priced at $20.92, down -2.68% from the previous day...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.