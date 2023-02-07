Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) 20 Days SMA touches -8.96%: The odds favor the bear

February 06, 2023, Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) trading session started at the price of $46.46, that was -3.04% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $46.78 and dropped to $44.59 before settling in for the closing price of $46.39. A 52-week range for OVV has been $37.27 – $63.30.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 22.10% over the last five years. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 122.60%. With a float of $244.68 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $252.50 million.

The firm has a total of 1713 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +4.37, operating margin of -4.19, and the pretax margin is -102.69.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ovintiv Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ovintiv Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 78.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 23, was worth 33,623. In this transaction EVP, Midstream, Mrktg & Fndmtl of this company sold 610 shares at a rate of $55.12, taking the stock ownership to the 71,814 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Director sold 2,600 for $56.21, making the entire transaction worth $146,146. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 6/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $2.82) by -$0.41. This company achieved a net margin of -109.27 while generating a return on equity of -88.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 122.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.24% during the next five years compared to 24.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ovintiv Inc. (OVV) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.89. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 14.10, a number that is poised to hit 1.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.38 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Ovintiv Inc., OVV], we can find that recorded value of 3.53 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.06.

During the past 100 days, Ovintiv Inc.’s (OVV) raw stochastic average was set at 25.99%, which indicates a significant increase from 4.95% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 54.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $50.25, while its 200-day Moving Average is $50.16. Now, the first resistance to watch is $46.31. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $47.64. The third major resistance level sits at $48.50. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $44.12, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.26. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $41.93.

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) Key Stats

There are 245,734K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 11.16 billion. As of now, sales total 8,658 M while income totals 1,416 M. Its latest quarter income was 3,549 M while its last quarter net income were 1,186 M.