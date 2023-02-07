Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) volume exceeds 3.03 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On February 06, 2023, Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) opened at $17.10, lower -0.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $17.11 and dropped to $16.76 before settling in for the closing price of $17.15. Price fluctuations for PAAS have ranged from $13.40 to $30.51 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Basic Materials sector saw sales topped by 16.10%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -45.30% at the time writing. With a float of $210.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.53 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 7100 workers is very important to gauge.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Silver industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2021, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.34) by -$0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -45.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 4.60% during the next five years compared to -6.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.74, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.49 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

The latest stats from [Pan American Silver Corp., PAAS] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.87 million was superior to 3.8 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.73.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 62.03%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.16% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 51.30% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $18.37. Now, the first resistance to watch is $17.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $17.31. The third major resistance level sits at $17.51. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $16.81, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.61. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.46.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ: PAAS) Key Stats

There are currently 210,681K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.85 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 1,633 M according to its annual income of 97,430 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 338,890 K and its income totaled -71,530 K.