Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) average volume reaches $832.55K: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $26.90, down -3.12% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $27.07 and dropped to $25.11 before settling in for the closing price of $26.93. Over the past 52 weeks, PARR has traded in a range of $11.66-$28.20.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Energy sector was 20.40%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 81.80%. With a float of $58.92 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.53 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 1336 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing Industry. The insider ownership of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 94.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 10, was worth 251,387. In this transaction Executive VP – Retail of this company sold 10,711 shares at a rate of $23.47, taking the stock ownership to the 62,486 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 03, when Company’s General Counsel and Secretary sold 2,158 for $23.37, making the entire transaction worth $50,432. This insider now owns 10,736 shares in total.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $1.96) by $1.35. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.78 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.80% per share during the next fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.23. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 6.42.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.80, a number that is poised to hit 1.76 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (PARR)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.78 million, its volume of 0.88 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.78%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.09.

During the past 100 days, Par Pacific Holdings Inc.’s (PARR) raw stochastic average was set at 84.69%, which indicates a significant increase from 54.13% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 47.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 47.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $23.28, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.24. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $27.07 in the near term. At $28.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $29.03. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $25.11, it is likely to go to the next support level at $24.13. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $23.15.

Par Pacific Holdings Inc. (NYSE: PARR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.54 billion has total of 60,318K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,710 M in contrast with the sum of -81,300 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 2,056 M and last quarter income was 267,400 K.