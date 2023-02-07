PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)’s latest performance is not what we had anticipated

A new trading day began on February 06, 2023, with PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) stock priced at $83.33, down -3.73% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $83.80 and dropped to $82.135 before settling in for the closing price of $85.52. PYPL’s price has ranged from $66.39 to $129.42 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 Undervalued Stocks To Own In 2023



Microchip Maker Releases "World's Most Powerful Data Center CPU". It could allow the company who manufactures it to lead the industry as the global microchip shortage continues into the coming year. We've put together a free research report that explains all the details. Not only will you find out why analysts believe this chip manufacturer could lead the pack, you will also discover four more potential winners for the coming year.



Click here to download your Free Research Report… Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Financial sector saw sales topped by 18.50%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -0.70%. With a float of $1.14 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.15 billion.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 30900 workers is very important to gauge. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.38, operating margin of +17.66, and the pretax margin is +16.04.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Credit Services Industry. The insider ownership of PayPal Holdings Inc. is 0.24%, while institutional ownership is 76.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 16, was worth 14,242. In this transaction the insider of this company sold 150 shares at a rate of $94.95, taking the stock ownership to the 8,927 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 04, when Company’s EVP, Global Sales sold 21,791 for $97.82, making the entire transaction worth $2,131,596. This insider now owns 18,100 shares in total.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 6/29/2022, the company reported earnings of $0.93 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +16.31 while generating a return on equity of 19.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -0.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 11.24% during the next five years compared to 25.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are PayPal Holdings Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.53. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.97, a number that is poised to hit 1.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL)

The latest stats from [PayPal Holdings Inc., PYPL] show that its last 5-days average volume of 14.96 million was superior to 13.1 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.88.

During the past 100 days, PayPal Holdings Inc.’s (PYPL) raw stochastic average was set at 48.92%, which indicates a significant decrease from 50.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 39.03% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 45.48% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $76.20, while its 200-day Moving Average is $82.95. Now, the first resistance to watch is $83.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $84.42. The third major resistance level sits at $85.04. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $81.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $81.09. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $80.04.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 95.44 billion, the company has a total of 1,140,028K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 25,371 M while annual income is 4,169 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 6,846 M while its latest quarter income was 1,330 M.