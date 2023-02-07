PCAR (PACCAR Inc) climbed 0.24 at the last close: Is This Today’s Most Popular Stock?

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $109.97, soaring 0.24% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $110.805 and dropped to $109.59 before settling in for the closing price of $110.18. Within the past 52 weeks, PCAR’s price has moved between $74.90 and $112.89.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.70% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 43.30%. With a float of $341.73 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $348.40 million.

The firm has a total of 28500 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

Observing investor behavior towards Farm & Heavy Construction Machinery industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of PACCAR Inc is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 66.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jan 30, was worth 7,729,019. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 70,937 shares at a rate of $108.96, taking the stock ownership to the 3,192,798 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 30, when Company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT sold 31,538 for $110.52, making the entire transaction worth $3,485,425. This insider now owns 12,062 shares in total.

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) Recent Fiscal highlights

As on 9/29/2022, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $1.98) by $0.23. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 43.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.77% during the next five years compared to 29.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Trading Performance Indicators

PACCAR Inc (PCAR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 3.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.63, a number that is poised to hit 2.58 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 8.29 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of PACCAR Inc (PCAR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [PACCAR Inc, PCAR], we can find that recorded value of 2.24 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 2.46 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.36%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.49.

During the past 100 days, PACCAR Inc’s (PCAR) raw stochastic average was set at 92.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 84.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.71% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 27.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.23, while its 200-day Moving Average is $92.04. Now, the first resistance to watch is $110.97. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $111.49. The third major resistance level sits at $112.18. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $109.75, it is likely to go to the next support level at $109.06. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $108.54.

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ: PCAR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 38.93 billion based on 347,768K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 28,820 M and income totals 3,012 M. The company made 8,130 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 921,300 K in sales during its previous quarter.