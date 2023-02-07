Phillips 66 (PSX) with a beta value of 1.39 appears to be a promising investment opportunity.

On February 06, 2023, Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) opened at $98.58, lower -0.74% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $99.50 and dropped to $96.15 before settling in for the closing price of $98.81. Price fluctuations for PSX have ranged from $73.85 to $113.53 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 5.60%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 132.70% at the time writing. With a float of $470.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $481.39 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 14000 employees.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Phillips 66 is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 02, was worth 1,001,938. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,250 shares at a rate of $97.75, taking the stock ownership to the 14,299 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 15, when Company’s Vice President and Controller sold 600 for $110.68, making the entire transaction worth $66,406. This insider now owns 15,302 shares in total.

Phillips 66 (PSX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 6/29/2022, the company posted $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $5.97) by $0.8. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 3.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 132.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 30.30% during the next five years compared to 0.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Phillips 66 (PSX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.29. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 21.85, a number that is poised to hit 3.45 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.69 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Phillips 66 (PSX)

Looking closely at Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX), its last 5-days average volume was 4.64 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.09%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.44.

During the past 100 days, Phillips 66’s (PSX) raw stochastic average was set at 60.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 12.30% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 34.88% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $103.71, while its 200-day Moving Average is $95.04. However, in the short run, Phillips 66’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $99.67. Second resistance stands at $101.26. The third major resistance level sits at $103.02. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.32, it is likely to go to the next support level at $94.56. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $92.97.

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Key Stats

There are currently 472,632K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 46.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 111,476 M according to its annual income of 1,317 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 44,955 M and its income totaled 5,391 M.