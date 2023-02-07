Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

Recent developments with Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.09 cents.

Analyst Insights

February 06, 2023, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) trading session started at the price of $4.80, that was -3.76% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.91 and dropped to $4.475 before settling in for the closing price of $4.79. A 52-week range for ILPT has been $3.05 – $23.08.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 7.50% annually for the last half of the decade. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 45.50%. With a float of $64.54 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $65.25 million.

In terms of profitability, gross margin is +63.28, operating margin of +46.67, and the pretax margin is +35.95.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stocks. The insider ownership of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 87.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Nov 18, was worth 10,221. In this transaction Director of this company bought 3,000 shares at a rate of $3.41, taking the stock ownership to the 3,500 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 18, when Company’s Director bought 500 for $22.30, making the entire transaction worth $11,150. This insider now owns 11,003 shares in total.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 9/29/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.7 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.56) by -$0.14. This company achieved a net margin of +54.29 while generating a return on equity of 11.70. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.25 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 0.60% during the next five years compared to 6.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.90. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.29.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.53 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.64 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.86 million. That was better than the volume of 0.75 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 84.79%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s (ILPT) raw stochastic average was set at 33.05%, which indicates a significant decrease from 72.73% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 51.28% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.86, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.40. However, in the short run, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $4.86. Second resistance stands at $5.10. The third major resistance level sits at $5.29. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $4.42, it is likely to go to the next support level at $4.23. The third support level lies at $3.99 if the price breaches the second support level.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ: ILPT) Key Stats

There are 65,569K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 303.57 million. As of now, sales total 219,870 K while income totals 119,680 K. Its latest quarter income was 103,220 K while its last quarter net income were -45,630 K.

Newsletter

 

