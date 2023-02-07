Recent developments with SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) have led to the company’s beta value being reach 1.19 cents.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) kicked off on February 06, 2023, at the price of $1.88, down -7.45% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.0496 and dropped to $1.70 before settling in for the closing price of $1.88. Over the past 52 weeks, SOBR has traded in a range of $0.65-$9.75.

While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 84.50%. With a float of $10.94 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $10.97 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 9 employees.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of SOBR Safe Inc. is 2.30%, while institutional ownership is 12.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 29, was worth 11,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $1.10, taking the stock ownership to the 334,503 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 26, when Company’s Director bought 767 for $1.12, making the entire transaction worth $859. This insider now owns 324,503 shares in total.

SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR) Latest Financial update

This company achieved a return on equity of -591.07.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 84.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 2.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1990.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.11, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.42 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of SOBR Safe Inc. (SOBR)

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) saw its 5-day average volume 8.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 2.06 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.86%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.22.

During the past 100 days, SOBR Safe Inc.’s (SOBR) raw stochastic average was set at 30.11%, which indicates a significant decrease from 68.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 229.59% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 206.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.0937, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.8605. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.9597 in the near term. At $2.1795, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.3093. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.6101, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.4803. The third support level lies at $1.2605 if the price breaches the second support level.

SOBR Safe Inc. (NASDAQ: SOBR) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 25.35 million has total of 10,974K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 0 K in contrast with the sum of -7,870 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 10 K and last quarter income was -3,100 K.