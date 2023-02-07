Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is 23.94% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) on February 06, 2023, started off the session at the price of $2.12, soaring 9.84% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $2.37 and dropped to $1.9701 before settling in for the closing price of $1.83. Within the past 52 weeks, MARK’s price has moved between $1.00 and $10.90.

A company in the Communication Services sector has dropped its sales by -23.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 268.90%. With a float of $10.01 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $105.29 million.

In an organization with 74 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +27.17, operating margin of -86.99, and the pretax margin is +171.86.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Internet Content & Information industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Remark Holdings Inc. is 10.65%, while institutional ownership is 9.80%.

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) Latest Financial update

As on 6/29/2021, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.03) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +171.81 while generating a return on equity of 250.41. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 268.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Trading Performance Indicators

Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.40 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.06.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.81

Technical Analysis of Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 3.29 million. That was better than the volume of 1.84 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 69.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.24.

During the past 100 days, Remark Holdings Inc.’s (MARK) raw stochastic average was set at 34.24%, which indicates a significant decrease from 70.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 163.77% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 115.24% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.6100, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.4300. However, in the short run, Remark Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $2.2600. Second resistance stands at $2.5200. The third major resistance level sits at $2.6600. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.8600, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.7200. The third support level lies at $1.4600 if the price breaches the second support level.

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 17.35 million based on 10,641K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 15,990 K and income totals 27,470 K. The company made 2,810 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -8,920 K in sales during its previous quarter.